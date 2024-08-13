CCEDI gives Attorney General 7 days to stop new passport supplier, revert to Techno-brain

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has given the Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda a 7-day ultimatum to consider halting the process of procuring a new passport supplier and revert to Techno Brain.

Speaking at a press conference in Lilongwe this morning, CDEDI executive director Sylvester Namiwa said they have established that the government is in the process of engaging the new supplier following the expiry of the K897 million six – month E- Techno Systems contract this August end.

Namiwa said they are concerned that the government will spend not lesss than K69 billion to build a parallel system hence the demand to revert to Techno Brain to save tax payers money.

In a written response Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda referred us to the ministry of Homeland Security and the Immigration department, saying he does not handle public procurement.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary in the ministry of Homeland security Dr. Steven Kayuni says “there is no rolling back on Techno Brain. The procurement process for new supplier started and we believe that PPDA guidance within the law will wrap up shortly.”

