CCJP is simply confused with the new direction of leadership—Kazako

Minister of Information and Government spokesperson Gospel Kazako has accused the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) of being confused with the way the Tonse Alliance Government has started governing this country.

Kazako argued that it is unrealistic for the faith-based governance and human rights watchdog to demand that the Tonse Alliance Government should deliver its litany of promises within 13 months.

CCJP on Sunday issued a strong-worded press release in which it attacked the incumbent administration over unfulfilled promises and other ‘mis-governance issues’.

The Commission’s National Coordinator, Boniface Chibwana, who signed the statement, said it is ‘deplorable and disturbing’ that tendencies of nepotism in public appointments continue to thrive despite detestation from many quarters.

“It is deplorable and disturbing that tendencies of nepotism in public appointments continue to thrive despite detestation from many quarters within the society. This iniquity only worsens social inequalities while debilitating against merit and the equalisation of opportunities for inclusive development. Corruption in government procurement processes continues to worsen with rent-seeking behaviour flourishing as the politically connected are reported to be benefiting from such corrupt acts. While CCJP applauds and welcomes the new leadership at the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), we observe that continued politicisation of public procurement and political interference in public service provision bodies will render the ACB ineffective,” said Chibwana.

He further observed that the Tonse Government is losing touch with the collective agenda to elevate the socio-economic welfare of Malawians and to improve the quality of governance, which many people embraced.

He said, instead, there are incessant wrangles among the Tonse Government political partners; all of them fuelled by greed, nepotism and partisan interests spread across the Alliance.

“Intra-party contestations and conflicts are manifested in differing politically motivated policy positions and hate speech among the respective political supporters or followers. Deplorably, this is affecting the running of public affairs amid continued socio-economic hardships facing the majority of the people amid Covid-19 pandemic. Poor handling of public interest issues is also accentuated by unclear government direction on supporting small-scale businesses and the informal economic sector. Put simply, there seems to be no policy direction and as a result, many people are losing trust in the Tonse Alliance Government,” continues the statement.

But in response to a questionnaire from Nyasa Times on Monday morning, Kazako said he is hearing it for the first time that there are power fights in government.

He, however, said he understands the outbursts from CCJP, arguing that “when a ship changes direction, those who were used to the previous direction get confused of the new direction even after being informed”.

“Malawi is undergoing a new recalibration phase where progressive systems are being put in place. This is shocking some of the people we are governing CCJP inclusive. We therefore understand the language of their whistle and we can only request them to stand with us in this time of reconstructing our nation,” he said.

Kazako said the incumbent leadership shares with Malawians the pain and discomfort this recalibration is bringing, but that this will not be a permanent feature.

“We are building a Malawi that is solid and sustainable. A Malawi that will last,” he said.

On corruption, Kazako said Tonse Alliance is the most serious government to fight corruption head on.

He said this is why they provided abundant funding to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and strengthen its capacity to ensure that it is driven by independence in its service delivery.

“It is being distant from truth to accuse government of not combating corruption. On nepotism we believe some of the accusation are just driven by misplaced perception. We are creating a Malawi that knows no tribe or region and we avoid feeding the spirit of nepotism by engaging in the discussions because doing so is actually a psychological mechanism that ferltises the very nepotism we hate,” said Kazako.

On unfulfilled promises, Kazako reminded CCJP that Tonse Alliance has a five-year mandate to deliver on its promises.

He said it would be unthinkable that someone should be expecting the government to deliver all its promises within 13 months.

“We can’t fulfill everything in one year, that’s unrealistic. Those that designed a five-year term issue knew very well that adequate is required to deliver. We will deliver, make NO mistake!” emphasized Kazako.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!