Cdedi dares Lands Minister to face lifestyle audit

A governance watchdog has fired a public broadside at Lands Minister Chimwemwe Chipungu, daring him to undergo a full public lifestyle audit — a move it says will prove whether the minister’s loud anti‑corruption rhetoric is backed by real transparency.

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) threw down the gauntlet at a press briefing in Lilongwe, revealing it has formally invited Chipungu to subject himself to the audit.

Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa said the challenge follows the minister’s repeated public claims that he is committed to fighting corruption and cleaning up the Ministry of Lands.

But CDEDI didn’t stop there.

Namiwa demanded explanations on the funding of the Backyard Park Hotel expansion, the minister’s fleet of luxury vehicles, and other high‑value assets — insisting that public officials must account for their wealth.

He stressed that the organisation is not making conclusions, but wants clear documentation to match Chipungu’s public stance on integrity.

In a dramatic twist, CDEDI says it will accept either a public appearance or a written response with supporting documents, effectively putting the minister on the spot.

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