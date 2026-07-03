CDEDI Tells Off MDF Over Alleged Meddling in Plane Crash Inquiry

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has accused the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) of attempting to meddle in Parliament’s ongoing inquiry into the June 10, 2024 Chikangawa plane crash, warning that no individual or institution should interfere with efforts to establish the truth behind the tragedy.

In a strongly worded statement released on Friday, CDEDI said it was deeply concerned by what it described as attempts by “some quarters” to interfere with the work of the parliamentary ad hoc committee chaired by Walter Nyamilandu-Manda, which is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash that killed former Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima and eight others.

“Without mincing words, this meddling is uncalled for,” CDEDI said, adding that any direct or indirect attempts to threaten the committee amounted to intimidating millions of Malawians who are closely following the inquiry and demanding answers over one of the country’s worst aviation disasters.

Although the statement did not identify specific individuals, CDEDI said the MDF, as a key national institution, has a responsibility to demonstrate transparency and accountability rather than shield itself from public scrutiny under the pretext of national security.

The organization said neither civilians nor members of the armed forces are above the law, insisting that claims of national security should never be used to evade accountability.

CDEDI argued that for many years the military has largely escaped public scrutiny by invoking national security, but said the ongoing parliamentary inquiry represents a watershed moment for Malawi’s democracy, with senior MDF officers appearing before a public forum to account for matters of national importance.

It further cautioned those appearing before the committee against attempting to intimidate anyone involved in the proceedings, stressing that the inquiry is about uncovering the truth behind the Chikangawa tragedy rather than protecting powerful individuals.

“It must be emphasised that through this yet-another inquiry into that tragic accident, the nation is looking for closure, not knowing who is powerful in rank and file of the military,” the organization said.

While commending the parliamentary committee for its work so far, CDEDI maintained that demanding accountability from all state institutions, including the MDF, strengthens rather than weakens national security by reinforcing public confidence in government institutions.

The organization urged the committee not to spare anyone found to have information relevant to the inquiry, warning that Malawians expect the probe to deliver meaningful answers rather than become another exercise that consumes public resources without producing accountability.

“Direct or indirect threats of any shape or size will not work, and no one should be spared by the ad hoc committee. This is an opportunity for Malawians to know the truth about that tragic accident,” CDEDI said.

The statement comes as the parliamentary inquiry continues to hear testimony from current and former MDF officers and other witnesses in an effort to establish what transpired before, during and after the military aircraft crashed in Chikangawa Forest on June 10, 2024.

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