CDEDI threatens street protests over university fee hike as minister rules out reversal

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has called on the government to reverse its decision to raise tuition fees at public universities, warning that the increase risks pushing needy students out of higher education by adding to the burden of already-struggling costs such as accommodation and upkeep.

Addressing a live-streamed press conference in Lilongwe on Thursday, CDEDI executive director Sylvester Namiwa said the fee hike ran contrary to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s own manifesto, which had promised to support and shield students from such costs.

Namiwa gave the government a 20-day ultimatum to reverse the decision, warning that CDEDI would mobilise students across the country’s colleges to take to the streets in protest if the fee increase is not rescinded.

His remarks come amid a row that has spread rapidly across political parties, student bodies and civil society since the fee hikes were announced.

In Parliament, Minister of Higher Education Bright Msaka sought to calm the controversy, assuring lawmakers that no student would be forced to abandon their studies because of the increases.

“No student will fail to continue with their education because of the increase in university fees,” Msaka told MPs, pointing to the national student loan scheme and other assistance programmes as evidence of government’s continued commitment to supporting financially disadvantaged students.

His comments followed pointed questioning from several MPs, who pressed the minister to explain government’s position on the hikes, arguing the decision had generated widespread public concern and uncertainty among students and their families.

Despite Msaka’s assurances, Namiwa’s warning suggests the government’s explanations have done little to defuse pressure from civil society, with CDEDI signalling it is prepared to escalate the standoff onto the streets if its ultimatum is ignored.

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