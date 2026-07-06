CDF Disbursement Delays Push Mzimba South West MP Kachali to Consider Using Personal Funds for Road Repairs

Delays in the disbursement of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) have forced Member of Parliament for Mzimba South West, Khumbo Kachali, to consider using his own money to rehabilitate roads in his constituency as residents continue to endure poor transport infrastructure.

Kachali said he is prepared to finance the grading of roads by purchasing fuel for M’mbelwa District Council’s newly acquired grader if the local authority remains unable to meet the cost of the repairs.

The lawmaker made the remarks on Sunday during the induction service of Rev. Petros Mkalanga Soko as Parish Minister for Chafisi CCAP Church, where he addressed concerns over the deteriorating state of roads affecting communities across the constituency.

His comments come against the backdrop of financial constraints facing M’mbelwa District Council, which has publicly acknowledged that it is unable to undertake major road maintenance because it is still waiting for the release of Constituency Development Fund allocations.

Earlier, M’mbelwa District Commissioner Emmanuel Bulukutu explained that the council currently lacks the financial resources needed to repair critical infrastructure, including the badly damaged Kalikumbi Bridge, and is relying on the anticipated CDF disbursements before the works can commence.

Faced with the continued delays, Kachali said he was unwilling to watch communities continue to suffer while waiting for government funding.

He said that if the only obstacle preventing the grader from going into the field is fuel, he is prepared to personally meet that cost so that road rehabilitation can begin without further delay.

The proposed intervention underscores the growing pressure being experienced by Members of Parliament whose constituencies depend heavily on the timely release of CDF resources to finance small-scale infrastructure projects such as road maintenance, bridges, drainage systems and other community development initiatives.

For residents of Mzimba South West, deteriorating roads have become a major challenge, affecting the movement of people, farm produce and essential services, particularly during the rainy season when some routes become nearly impassable.

Kachali’s announcement reflects both the urgency of the infrastructure challenges facing the constituency and the frustrations arising from delays in accessing public development funds meant to support local projects.

It remains unclear when the awaited CDF allocations will be released to enable M’mbelwa District Council to undertake the planned rehabilitation works, including repairs to Kalikumbi Bridge and other damaged roads.

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