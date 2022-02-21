Centre for Democracy Watch warns against celebrating 2022-2023 National Budget: “Budget just good on paper”

The National Coordinator for the newly established Centre for Democracy Watch, Levi Luwemba, has warned Malawians against celebrating the contents of the proposed 2022-2023 National Budget, arguing past experience has shown that most governments do not implement what they promised.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times on Monday, Luwemba – a former UTM Party senior executive member – challenged that the Tonse Alliance government will have an uphill task to reduce prices of essential commodities such as cooking oil despite removal of the value added tax (VAT).

“It will be a very big challenge to see the prices of cooking oil going down to the level where it is affordable as it was before the government imposed VAT on it. I don’t understand why the government introduced VAT on water only to reverse its decision this year,” he said.

Luwemba urged the government to employ strict measures to prevent the “spillage of public resources”, stressing that this is key in creating wealth for all.

