Centre for Mindset Change challenges Chakwera to address ‘leadership malnutrition’ and State impunity

Newly established human rights watchdog, the Centre for Mindset Change (CMC), has challenged President Lazarus Chakwera and his Tonse Alliance-led administration to take decisive steps in addressing the social and economic problems besetting livelihoods of the ordinary citizens.

CMC executive director Philip Kamangirah says they are worried with the snail’s pace at which Chakwera is moving to resolve challenges that are weighing down poor Malawians.

He accuses the Tonse government of overseeing state impunity, executive arrogance and indecisiveness, which he says is a demonstration of a failed and malnourished leadership.

“CMC is strongly depressed by the level of political and leadership malnutrition, state impunity, deceitfulness, executive arrogance and indecisiveness that is demonstrated by the Tonse Alliance under the leadership of President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera. We are disturbed with behavior of the current administration on how sheer conceitedly it has become.

“The Tonse administration under President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera is running the country with spurious features. This is sad for our hard grossed democracy,” says Kamangirah through a scathing statement made available to Nyasa Times.

He has also attacked Chakwera for alleged inability, indecisiveness and tribalism, stressing that his inability to institute Cabinet after informing Malawians on the same showed that the President cannot make decisions on his own.

Kamangirah argues that the excuses the State House gave ‘are not just childish in nature’.

“They also entail the demonstration of malnourished leadership that is amidst us. The finger pointing and crisscrossing from the Office of the President to that of the Vice President is naturally awkward and can never be taken seriously. President Dr. Chakwera has in many occasions failed to make decisions.

“One good example is that appointment of Chancellor Kaferapanjira as Presidential advisor and at the same time serving as the CEO for Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry. It is further believed that most of the people appointed in his cabinet are from one region. Is this not tribalism? Did you not previously stand on moral ground condemning your predecessor? What is wrong with your administration so that you practiced what you strongly condemned?” he asks.

Kamangirah further expresses worry that the Tonse government is prioritizing politics instead of human life by, among others, failing to resolve a stalemate between the government and Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM).

He wonders if leaders would have allowed the teachers’ strike to degenerate into stalemate while their children were learning in public schools.

“Our children are suffering as they cannot enjoy their right to education any more. Is it because those children that are suffering from this trauma are those from poor families? Is it because you are on the helm of power and you care no more? What if your children were victims of this situation, could you have left this matter unresolved until now?

“We call upon our leaders to take a bold decision in granting back to our children their right to education through responsible means to resolving their differences with TUM within 48 hours and that our children should go back to school,” he appeals.

Meanwhile, Kamangirah has demanded that Chakwera should tell Malawians a list of the people involved in the K6.2 billion Covid Funds saga.

