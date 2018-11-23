Centre for Social Concern celebrates 15 years in Malawi

Lilongwe-based Centre for Social Concern (CfSC) has commemorated 15 years of existence in Malawi at an event that took place at their headquarters at Kanengo on Thursday under theme; ‘opting for the poor leaving no one behind’.

Executive Director of Center for Social Concern, Father Jos Kuppens said the organization has grown from humble beginnings.

“The organization has achieved a lot since its introduction in 2003.We have managedto construct our own offices, installed solar panels at our office and a library where the community and schools around the area are benefiting from.

The establishment of basic needs basket such as economic justice where the organization is there to ensure that debt for development is used for development, engaging policy makers, civil societies, employer and employees to narrow the gap between minimum and maxmum wages, living wage and justice for tobacco tenants by providing redress against injustice,” he said.

Guest of honor the Archbishop of Lilongwe dioceses, TarcizioZiyaye said he is impressed with what the organization is doing especially the energy efficient way of cooking and called for more people to have access to the technology.

Ziyaye also lauded the organization for theintroduction of publications that tackle various issues and are distributed tothe community and keeps it updated on various issues taking place around the world.

He further said in spite of many challenges, for example, financial constraints, being a donor dependent organization, it has achieved a lot.

Social conditions research is an urban basic needs basket research thatadvocates and lobbies for polices that contribute towards the upliftment of urban low income earners through evidence based research and raise the profile of rural areas by assessing household food security, access to social services and empower communities to claim their right to development.

The organization also engages in interreligious dialogue mainly to increase tolerance leading to peaceful co-existence among various ethnic, religious and political groups.

Centre for Social Concern is an organization that empowers the citizenry, especially low income earners on justice and economic issues by among others engaging policy markers,civil society organizations with the aim of reducing the gap between the rich and the poor and empowering the communities to hold their leaders accountable on various issues that affect their lives.

