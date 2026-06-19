Chacha: Malawian living in US becomes community ambassador for Lingadzi police

A Malawian living in the United States has signed a three‑year agreement with Lingadzi police in Lilongwe to serve as the station’s community ambassador, in a move aimed at improving relations between officers and local residents.

Chawezi Banda, known as Cha‑Cha, said she hoped the partnership would help strengthen trust between the police and the communities they serve, while also supporting small development projects at the station.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Lingadzi police chief Charles James Mpezeni said the agreement was expected to bring “significant improvements” to the station’s work and its engagement with the public.

At the event, Cha‑Cha -whose father Aleke Banda once served as Finance Minister – donated a television set for use in the waiting area where families gather to see detainees.

She previously funded the construction of the same waiting shelter, which has become an important space for visitors.

Chawezi Banda’s involvement reflects a growing trend of Malawians in the diaspora stepping in to support overstretched public services.

Her donations — from building a waiting shelter to providing a television for families visiting detainees — may seem modest, but they speak to a deeper commitment to dignity and community care.

In a policing environment where trust can be fragile, gestures like Chacha’s help create humane spaces and signal that citizens, even those living abroad, have a role to play in improving everyday interactions between police and the people they serve.

Chawezi Banda’s gesture fits into a broader pattern of quiet philanthropy that has made her a familiar figure to many Malawians.

Beyond her partnership with Lingadzi police, she is known for helping low‑income families with school fees, food and emergency support — often stepping in where the state cannot.

Her habit of “blessing” strangers with cash, whether through social media or in person, has earned her a reputation for spontaneous generosity in a country where small acts of kindness can make a profound difference.

In this context, her decision to formalise a three‑year partnership with the police — donating a television for visitors and previously funding a waiting shelter — is seen by many as an extension of that same commitment to dignity and community care.

At a time when public trust in institutions can be fragile, Chacha’s involvement offers a reminder of how diaspora Malawians continue to shape local life through personal initiative and acts of solidarity.

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