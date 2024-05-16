Chaima, Chithyola and Mkaka, who is better placed to be MCP’s secretary general?

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is gearing up for its dog-eat-dog national elective convention, set to unfold from 10 to 12 August this year, 2024. Currently, the party is pulsating with activity as candidates for various positions crisscross the country, engaging in spirited campaigns to woo delegates who hold the power to shape the party’s future.

In fact, there is no sweeter time to be a delegate for the MCP convention than now. Candidates are literally on their feet, pleading and vying for their votes come August.

Amidst the whirlwind of these activities, one battleground stands out: the fierce competition for the coveted position of Secretary General (SG). Among the contenders—Chris Chaima Banda, Simplex Chithyola, and the incumbent, Eisenhower Mkaka—one will emerge victorious by August 12. The stakes have never been higher.

The contest for the position of Secretary General is heating up and becoming increasingly intriguing with each passing day. What makes it particularly fascinating is not just the fact that the party’s SG is the de facto Chief Executive Officer, but also the sharply contrasting caliber of the top contenders.

CHRIS CHAIMA BANDA

Chaima Banda unveiled his manifesto for the SG position not long ago at the party’s headquarters in Lilongwe. He made numerous promises, including the provision of ‘Toyota Fortuners’ for party Regional Chairmen if elected. Whether these promises will materialize or remain mere political rhetoric is currently uncertain.

Despite his many years in politics, Chaima Banda remains a relatively unknown figure who has yet to break the glass ceiling. His extensive experience as a civil servant working abroad suggests a lack of familiarity with MCP grassroots politics. Consequently, he may offer little differentiation from the incumbent, Eisenhower Mkaka.

For those seeking a fresh perspective within the MCP, Chaima Banda may not be the answer. Critics argue that he is more suited to international civil service than grassroots politics, which may hinder the party’s chances in next year’s elections. The party requires a leader capable of engaging with the rank and file on a wide range of issues.

Chaima Banda’s manifesto lacks forward-thinking ideas and fails to address concerns of the largest voting bloc in next year’s elections—the youth. Instead, his focus on party veterans renders him outdated and out of touch. He appears to offer little in terms of securing victory for the party in the upcoming elections.

In August 2021, President Lazarus Chakwera dismissed Chris Chaima Banda from his position as Presidential Advisor on Strategy and Manifesto Implementation due to alleged involvement in graft and attempts to influence fuel supply contracts at NOCMA. While these matters are currently under legal scrutiny, they have the potential to significantly impact public perception, a crucial factor in politics. As they say, perception alone can make or break a politician’s career.

EISENHOWER MKAKA

Although Eisenhower Mkaka has not officially declared his intention to seek re-election as Secretary General, all indications suggest that he still desires the position and is prepared to go to great lengths, even bending the rules, to retain his position.

Mkaka was elected Secretary General of the MCP at the party’s 2018 convention. Despite the Tonse Alliance victory occurring under his watch, his tenure as MCP SG has not been marked by stellar performance. The prevailing sentiment among the party’s rank and file is that he is aloof and prefers spending more time in his ivory tower, detached from common party members.

He gained notoriety for issuing a decree that no party member should have an audience with President Lazarus Chakwera except through his office. As Secretary General, Mkaka has garnered more enemies than friends, hardly a desirable trait for a political party manager, especially heading into an elective convention.

When Vice President Saulos Chilima addressed the nation in July 2022 on matters of the political alliance between MCP and UTM and hinted at the possibility of terminating the alliance if agreements were not met, Mkaka hastily convened his own press conference the next day, attempting to denigrate Chilima. A wrong move.

In an interview with Joab Chakhaza of Zodiak TV, Mkaka insisted that he and President Lazarus Chakwera were privy to the alliance agreement’s contents. However, in a recent interview with Brian Banda of Times TV, Mkaka claimed he did not know the details of the MCP/UTM alliance as the information had not reached his office. Such inconsistencies; clear fibbing and falsehoods have alienated Mkaka from critical constituencies. It is why we are here.

As the convention draws nearer, Mkaka appears increasingly desperate rather than strategic, like a hysterical rabbit. His efforts to use his position to exclude individuals he dislikes from contesting at the convention, along with attempts to thwart regional chairmen from fulfilling their mandates through threats, seem poised to backfire.

In sum, Mkaka’s behavior reflects a failure to act appropriately when he had the opportunity. Now, his fate appears sealed. The proverbial grave he dug for others seems to be his own. It is likely he will lose his position in August, and if he is not careful, he may also lose his parliamentary seat (according to reports from Lilongwe Mpenu). Come 2025, Mkaka will have lost home and away.

SIMPLEX CHITHYOLA: THE RIPEST FRUIT

The other candidate, the one showing considerable promise, is the current Finance and Economic Affairs Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for Kasungu South, Simplext Chithyola Banda. His campaign has undoubtedly been cool, calm, and collected. Chithyola’s competitors for the SG position are justified in their apprehension of him. They must indeed be afraid.

First and foremost, Chithyola’s prowess in administration is undeniable, as evidenced by his outstanding record, which extends back to his tenure in the NGO sector. He has always been the go-to-man with an open-door policy, a fact attested to by those who have worked with and for him.

He interacts well with people at all levels, and the versatility he has displayed as Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs has been infectious. Simplex Chithyola is comfortable with the rank and file of the party, individuals in villages, and also among intellectuals in the power corridors of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF), as well as academicians. For example, on the 17th of this month, Chithyola has been invited as the Guest of Honor at the finale dinner organized by the University of Malawi.

To bolster all this, Chithyola boasts impressive academic credentials. He holds a Master’s Degree in Public Policy & Administration (MSc.PPA) and a Post-Graduate Diploma in Restorative Justice and International Human Rights. Additionally, he is currently reading for a PhD in Public Policy & Administration.

This is perhaps why some desperate politicos have resorted to dirty tactics, throwing mud at him in a desperate bid to tarnish his image. The social media campaign against him (mostly orchestrated by mercenaries hired from UTM by Eisenhower Mkaka) is not mere coincidence.

However, the mercenaries and their masters ought to have known that Chithyola’s rise to the apex of politics is not by fluke. An African proverb aptly captures this idea: “The mango tree with the ripest fruits bears the most stones.” It effectively captures the idea that success often attracts adversity.

There is a saying that “you don’t win the race by breaking the leg of the fastest runner.” You just need to run faster yourself.

In the race for the position of MCP Secretary General, Simplex Chithyola Banda is clearly the favorite. He has by far run away with the title, and his supporters may as well start congratulating him. He will be the salt that MCP has been looking for to win the next general election and take Malawi to the next level.

