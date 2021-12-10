Chakwera advices newly sworn in Govt. Officials to stand firm against negativity

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has challenged the newly sworn-in government officials to grow thick skin and be steadfast against all forms of negativity emanating from a few people they have accepted to serve.

“There will be a few people out there who will say negative things about, don’t let them don’t be blinded by their negativity. Keep going and continue serving the majority of Malawians with goodwill,” said the Malawi leader in his counsel.

Chakwera made the call on Friday in Lilongwe Friday during the swearing-in of Jacob Hara as Minister of Transport and Public Works and Professor Blessings Chinsinga as Minister of Local Government.

Also taking the oath of allegiance was Director of National Intelligence Service (NIS) Dokani Ngwira along said his deputy, Isaac Azefe Friday Maluwa.

“There may be Malawians who will insult you, castigate you, and vilify you, and they may be loud. But while you should listen to and weigh what they say, you should not allow their voices blind you to the millions of silent Malawians who wish you well, who pray for you, support you, and who are ready to help you.

“The Malawians you should keep closest to you are not the few who tell you that you are useless, for there is no citizen in this country who is useless,” added Chakwera

President Chakwera further said: “The Malawians you should keep closest to you are not the few who tell you to use your office to get them personal favors, for there is no public office in this country whose purpose is for personal favors.

“The Malawians you should keep closest to you are not the few who tell you that you are now in the promised land and that should enjoy the spoils by enriching yourself while you have the chance, for there is no public office in this country whose purpose is for self-enrichment.”

Chakwera then called on the four public officers to diligently work with Malawians saying the best way to govern Malawi is with the help of its people.

The president said he believes that everything his administration has done for Malawians so far would not have been possible without the help of Malawians.

“Your key to success as public officers is the help of the Malawian people whom you have accepted to serve,” Chakwera emphasized.

Hara and Chinsinga take over from late Mohamed Sidik Mia and late Lingison Belekanyama respectively who succumbed to Covid – 19 months ago.

