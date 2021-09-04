Chakwera appoints social media activist Maxwell Ng’ambi as State House Director of Strategy

Fearless Tonse Alliance critic and social media activist, Maxwell Ng’ambi, has been appointed as the Director of Strategy at the State House.

The State House Director of Communications, Sean Kampondeni, confirmed Ng’ambi’s appointment yesterday, but fell short of expounding the mandate under which the appointee is going to discharge his duties.

Ng’ambi, who is one of Malawi’s renowned media practitioners and seasoned public relations specialists, was recently being perceived as a critic of the Chakwera administration for exposing trail of financial and governance flaws committed under the incumbent regime.

His appointment has been viewed by others as a ploy by the Tonse Alliance government to silence critics.

Ng’ambi’s recruitment at the State House comes barely a few days after Chakwera also appointed a media and public relations expert, Anthony Kasunda, as the Acting Presidential Press Secretary.

Kasunda replaces Brian Banda, currently in China where he is pursuing further studies.

Last month State House lost Martha Chikuni who was head of marketing.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!