Chakwera at US National Prayer Breakfast: Trump guest speaker

February 7, 2019 Wanga Gwede- Nyasa Times 6 Comments

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader and presidential candidate in the May 21 2019 election, Lazarus Chakwera , is this Thursday attending the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington DC, United States of America after an invitation.

Chakwera joins conservative evangelicals at the National Prayer Breakfast

Chakwera in US at  the National Prayer Breakfast

Chakwera is among other high profile signatories that have been invited. As an Evengelical Christian he has attended these events every year.

The annual event at the Washington Hilton’s International Ballroom  especially attracts conservative evangelicals jockeying to rub shoulders with Washington’s elite.

President Donald Trump  will address the National Prayer Breakfast, where he will speak to leaders from all over the globe, including clergy, diplomats and lobbyists.

During last year’s prayer breakfast, Trump spoke of a collective desire to “worship without fear,” a nod to religious freedom concerns, an issue that resonates with evangelicals, who have been particularly concerned about their personal freedoms and the status of Christianity in society.

JJ Mbewe the Pathfinder
Guest
JJ Mbewe the Pathfinder

Mkazi wa Chakwera is not a first lady mwterial. I still think mkazi wa Chilima ali pa top kupanda kuti mwamuna wake ndi wamisala komanso opupuluma mayiwa mary pa u first lady akukwana, komanso mkazi wa Muluzi.

Vote Up-8Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Che otis
Guest
Che otis

It’s apparent you are a one very stupid person

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Grace Mwenda
Guest
Grace Mwenda

Tiwaone akazi ako, anthu ngati inu onyoza chilengedwe chamulungu mudzafa imfa yowawa. u Cadet at everything, shame on you.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
59 minutes ago
Nyapapi
Guest
Nyapapi

That’s a simple issue brother. oky find time to serch education background of your admired woman. if you can go by education kwanu kulibeko ophunzila ngati mayi chakwera. or all first ladys malawi has, sangaime pa mayiwa.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
46 minutes ago
Kalulu Wadwala
Guest
Kalulu Wadwala

Azingolalikira awa. Nanunso a nyasa times mumakokomeza . What does this breakfast help Malawi as a nation. Akamwa ka tea kenaka kukakodza

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
kond1
Guest
kond1

mukumva pain makape

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago

