Chakwera at US National Prayer Breakfast: Trump guest speaker

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader and presidential candidate in the May 21 2019 election, Lazarus Chakwera , is this Thursday attending the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington DC, United States of America after an invitation.

Chakwera is among other high profile signatories that have been invited. As an Evengelical Christian he has attended these events every year.

The annual event at the Washington Hilton’s International Ballroom especially attracts conservative evangelicals jockeying to rub shoulders with Washington’s elite.

President Donald Trump will address the National Prayer Breakfast, where he will speak to leaders from all over the globe, including clergy, diplomats and lobbyists.

During last year’s prayer breakfast, Trump spoke of a collective desire to “worship without fear,” a nod to religious freedom concerns, an issue that resonates with evangelicals, who have been particularly concerned about their personal freedoms and the status of Christianity in society.

