Chakwera attracts praise from former Zambia VP

President Lazarus Chakwera’s bold decision to dissolve his cabinet and maintain Martha Chizuma as Director of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has triggered mixed reactions from different people in different sectors of the society.

Former Vice President in neighbouring Zambia, Reverend Dr Nevers Mumba, took time to congratulate Chakwera on the matter.

“Congratulations President Chakwera on the bold decision to dissolve cabinet in order to stop the rot of corruption. This boldness is rare but necessary. Drastic steps are needed to stop this cancer in Africa,” wrote Dr Mumba.

Touching on the issue regarding the ACB Director, Dr Mumba hailed the wisdom in maintaining Chizuma, describing it as unusual.

“We further commend the President of Malawi for the unusual wisdom he has used in handling the matter of the Director of the Anti-Corruption Bureau. The last time I heard of such wisdom is when Solomon in the Bible was asked to resolve a feud between two women who were both claiming that the living child was theirs…

“President Chakwera has decided to keep the Director even after her disparaging comments against him. This is history in the making… and Africa is watching the developments in this small Central African nation,” concluded Dr Mumba.

Meanwhile, the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) has asked the president to appoint a lean cabinet and replace Secretary to the President and Cabinet (SPC).

Currently, the office of Secretary to the President and Cabinet is held by Zangazanga Chikhosi and PAC says there are several issues of national importance and interest that are not being accordingly addressed because of incompetence by the one holding the office of the SPC.

Publicity Secretary for PAC, Bishop Gilfford Matonga, recently told the media that there is a general outcry by ministers, principal secretaries and other stakeholders on the way the office is being run.

PAC also observed that ahead of the last presidential elections, the current president promised a lean cabinet of not more than 20 members but that was not the case with the cabinet that has just been dissolved.

