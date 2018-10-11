Chakwera barnstorms North Malawi, says MCP ready to govern

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera is continuing with a whistle-stop political tour in the Northern Region and says he is ready to govern the country and bring meaningful development.

The tour has taken Chakwera to Mzimba, Chitipa and on Thursday he has been addressing meetings in the border district of Karonga.

In his address at the meetings which Times Radio aired live, Chakwera said the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration has “miserably failed” to deliver on its socio-economic promises to Malawians and urged people to register in voters roll and usher in his MCP in power.

He promised to fight corruption, improve living standards, transform the economy, provide good governance and ensure equity and equality.

“We are actually ready to develop Malawi beyond imagination,” said Chakwera.

Chakwera said there is no need for Malawians to keep DPP in power as it has failed to govern the country often feeding Malawians lies and stealing from them and torturing them.

He promised prosperity for all under MCP administration and do things differently from DPP which he accused of delivering prosperity to a select few.

During the tour, Chakwera also visited a market and bought some vegetables from a female trader.

He said when MCP takes over power next year, he will encourage cross-border trade with Tanzania and Zambia, saying currently there is no cordial relationship between Malawi leadership and neighbouring countries.

“We do not have a good relationship with our neighbours but as MCP we are going to change that once voted into government,” said Chakwera.

Chakwera stressed that he was ready to bring economic transformation for Malawi, saying “give me an opportunity and see.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :