Chakwera cancels trip to UNGA

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera will not travel to United States (US) to attend United Nations (UN) General Assembly slated for September, State House announced on Monday.

Making the announcement, during a bi–weekly State House briefing at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre, State House Director of Communications Sean Kampondeni, said the president will attend the general assembly virtually, instead.

Kampondeni explained that the president has decided not to travel to US to attend the conference in order to concentrate on emerging pressing issues at home on his desk.

“There are a number of emerging issues on his desk that require his attention. The president is very keen to be present to deal with these pressing matters,” said Kampondeni

Established in 1945 under the Charter of the United Nations, the General Assembly occupies a central position as the chief deliberative, policymaking and representative organ of the United Nations.

Comprised of all 193 Members of the United Nations, it provides a unique forum for multilateral discussions of the full spectrum of international issues covered by the Charter.

The Assembly is empowered to make recommendations to States on international issues within its competence.

It has also initiated actions – political, economic, humanitarian, social and legal – which have benefitted the lives of millions of people throughout the world.

The UN has evolved over the years to keep pace with a rapidly changing world.

The Secretary-General is Chief Administrative Officer of the UN – and is also a symbol of the Organization’s ideals and an advocate for all the world’s peoples, especially the poor and vulnerable.

The Secretary-General is appointed by the General Assembly on the recommendation of the Security Council for a Five-year, renewable term.

The current Secretary-General, and the 9th occupant of the post, is António Guterres of Portugal, who took office on 1 January 2017.

On the 18th of June, 2021, Guterres was re-appointed to a second term, pledging as his priority to continue helping the world chart a course out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Chakwera attended his maiden United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) appearance through virtual platforms and participated in various high level meetings between September 21 and October 5, 2020 of the 75th session.

