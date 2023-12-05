Chakwera completes Capital Hill Clinic Project

President Lazurus Chakwera has disclosed that his administration is investing and allocating resources for the completion of the Capital Hill Clinic.

President Chakwera made the remarks on Tuesday during the launch of Civil Servants Medical Scheme at Capital Hill in Lilongwe.

“We cannot begin to speak of a better Civil Service when we have no mechanism of making civil servants better when they are indisposed,” he said.

Secretary to the President and Cabinet (SPC), Colleen Zamba said the government’s commitment to ensuring a healthy Civil Service has been demonstrated by the completion of a Capital Hill Clinic.

“When the project is completed, Civil Servants will be accessing medical attention when need arises while on duty,” he said.

Democratic Progress Party-led government abandoned the project for years.

