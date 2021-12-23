Chakwera confirms Kasunda as Press Secretary as Brian Banda returns

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has confirmed Journalist and communications specialist Anthony Kasunda as his Press Secretary replacing broadcaster Brian Banda who has just returned from a four months course in China.

Highly placed impeccable Office of the President (OPC) sources has confided in Nyasa Times that it appears President Chakwera has been impressed with Kasunda’s professional output and that he now trust the former Daily Times and Nation investigative journalist after putting him in an acting position for the past three months.

“It’s true Anthony Kasunda is now confirmed as Presidential Press Secretary. Kasunda has proved to be the kind of the professional communications and Public relations specialist he wanted,” said the source.

Meanwhile, former Press Secretary Brian Banda is back from China where he underwent a four months course.

But it is not clear which position he will be given since his post is no longer available.

Inside sources at OPC indicate that Banda might be ‘posted’ somewhere in the ‘exigencies’ of government.

Said the source: “I think the President is more comfortable with Kasunda who has thus far served the President well and with due diligence.

“He (Kasunda) has managed so well the business communications of the president. He has also handled the media well and he has been consistent with his professional delivery.”

Brian Banda, who at one time declared to the nation through journalists at a State House that President Chakwera was going to reconstitute his cabinet in the next 48 hours without seeking approval from the Malawi leader.

