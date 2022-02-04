Chakwera gets jabs on 997,000 new jobs creation claim

President Lazarus Chakwera has got jabs after he told the National Assembly on Thursday that the Tonse Alliance administration has created 997,000 jobs.

Employers representatives are pressing Chakwera to provide evidence on the claim.

George Khaki, executive director for Employers Consultative Association of Malawi (Ecam) said in the absence of evidence, what the president said was mere guess work.

Khaki said the private sector would like Chakwera to give evidence on his claim which includes where the said jobs have been created and the details of the jobs.

“The economy is still facing significant challenges.

“Besides Covid-19, I think we have supply chain disruption and high inflation rate which is depressing demand of supply of goods and services, making companies not to sale more of their goods and services.

“So, I think, if that comes in with evidence, sources and clearly indicating what types of jobs have been created and in what sectors, that will be appreciated.

“You remember when we said that we have lost 680 thousand jobs, we carried a study to affirm that position,” said Khaki.

He said in the absence of the evidence, what is being said now will be mere guess work not based on evidence.

John Kapito, Executive director of Consumers Association of Malawi has accused the president of saying the obvious in the State of Nation Address.

Kapito said there is nothing knew on what the president on the rise in the inflation rate due to an increase in fuel prices.

He also faulted the President for failing to provide solutions to address the rise in the inflation rate.