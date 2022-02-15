Chakwera insists government gave right data on job creation

President Lazarus Chakwera has defended the government data on job creation and lashed out at some section of society which despise other forms of jobs which are different from others.

This comes as some people, including the Employers Consultative Association of Malawi continue to question the government’s claim that it has created over 997,000 jobs since President Chakwera came to power two years ago.

But answering a question in parliament on Tuesday, Chakwera said when Malawians embrace a culture of respecting every job or anything that earns someone an income as a job Malawi will move forward.

The Tonse Alliance Administration has come under criticism for its definition of a job as “anything that earns someone an income” with critics saying this is quite simplistic.

But government says its definition of a job is based on the International Labour Organisation’s definition.

President Chakwera also said there was need to have legislation to impose sanctions on heads of state who fail to avail themselves for questions in parliament in line with the law. Chakwera was in Parliament this morning to respond to questions from members of parliament. Former president Peter Mutharika refused on several occasions to come to parliament to answer questions from back benchers as the law provides that the Head of State can delegate anyone to answer questions.

