Chakwera insists government gave right data on job creation

February 15, 2022 Owen Khamula – Nyasa Times Be the first to comment
President Lazarus Chakwera has defended the government data on job creation and lashed out at some section of society which despise other forms of jobs which are different from others.

This comes as some people, including the Employers Consultative Association of Malawi continue to question the government’s claim that it has created over 997,000 jobs since President Chakwera came to power two years ago.

State President Dr Lazarus Chakwera responds to Questions in Parliament -pic by Lisa Kadango Malango
But answering a question in parliament on Tuesday, Chakwera said when Malawians embrace a culture of respecting every job or anything that earns someone an income as a job Malawi will move forward.
The Tonse Alliance Administration has come under criticism for its definition of a job as “anything that earns someone an income” with critics saying this is quite simplistic.
The Malawi leader interacts with leader of the house Chimunthu Banda and Second deputy speaker Aisha Adams at parliament lounge-pic by Lisa Kadango Malango

But government says its definition of a job is  based on the International Labour Organisation’s definition.

President Chakwera also said there was need to have legislation to impose sanctions on heads of state who fail to avail themselves for questions in parliament in line with the law.
Chakwera was in Parliament this morning to respond to questions from members of parliament.
Former president Peter Mutharika refused on several occasions to come to parliament to answer questions from back benchers as the law provides that the Head of State can delegate anyone to answer questions.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Security pundit bays for Zomba police officers’ blood over stolen loaded rifle

Blantyre-based security expert, Sheriff Kaisi, has outrightly deplored a Zomba Police Station case of rifle theft on Monday saying it...

Close