Chakwera invades Lilongwe Rural, Mchinji with decisive push for votes

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera is back on the campaign trail, touring several constituencies in Mchinji district and parts of Lilongwe rural with a decisive push for votes in MCP strongholds.

Chakwera meets and greets voters at:

Lilongwe Kumachenga constituency – Four Ways TC of Hon. Ching’onga Lilongwe Likuni constituency – Mpingu TC of Hon. Sendeza Mchinji South constituency – Waliranji TC of Hon. Mkusa Nkhoma Mchinji South West constituency – Tembwe TC of Hon. Gumba Mchinji Central East constituency – Kamwendo TC of Hon. J. Mwale Mchinji East constituency – Matutu TC of Hon. Kapalamula Mchinji North East constituency – Kapiri TC of Hon. Masamba Mchinji North constituency – Mkanda TC of Hon. R. Zulu Mchinji West constituency – Mchinji Boma of Hon. Dr. Kohn Paul

In Lilongwe rural, Chakwera showcases notable projects already implemented at Chitipi, Chiwenga and Mtunthumala. These include:

A health centre at Nakuwawa, piped water at Phereni Primary School, and school blocks at Katete, Chala, Malimbe, Katsisi, Kunthumula, M’mera, Mpoyamba ya Kamnongona, and Chiwenga Secondary School.

Staff houses at Nguluwe and a police unit at Chigwirizano.

Clinics at Sauzaana and Nzindo, a renovated Mpingu Health Centre, and school blocks at Chifemo, Mawero, Chadza II, Chivite, Chagunda, Chivuwo, Sauzana, Chadza and Msunga.

In Mchinji, the President highlights major projects benefiting women, the youth, and businesses. These include:

Investment of MK488 million in farming tools and equipment to help farmers modernize; disbursement of MK1.4 billion in NEEF farm input loans; and delivery of AIP subsidies to 445,406 farming households since 2020.

Disbursement of NEEF cash loans amounting to MK1 billion for start-up businesses; spending MK3.2 billion on relief maize; and ongoing construction of 64 security houses.

Completion of 15 health posts at Mwase, Pitala, Chimwa, Kazira, Kavuta, Santhe, Waliranji, Gumulira, Kamera, Maliteni, Diti, Kamuwe, Kamchere, Mzama, and Mzenge.

Construction of six new secondary school classrooms and six new primary school classrooms; recruitment of 309 new teachers; completion and commissioning of the Mchinji Teachers Training College; and connection of 7,508 houses to electricity.

Completion of the Mkanda–Kapiri Road and Kawere–Mkanda Road; and provision of 236 free water connections to households.

Mchinji district remains President Chakwera’s second home, where he spends part of his childhood when his parents live in the district.

Lilongwe rural carries 826,898 registered voters, while the border district of Mchinji holds 252,359 registered voters, making the two areas decisive battlegrounds for Chakwera’s campaign.

