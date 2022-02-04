Chakwera negotiates 75 percent reduction on data bundles

In a move that is aimed at creating an informed citizenry, President Lazarus Chakwera led administration has successfully negotiated for a 75 percent reduction on the lower volume bundles and the Pay As You Go (PayGo) rates by the country’s leading telecommunication companies, Airtel Malawi and Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM).

There has been increased concern from consumers regarding high internet data prices in the country.

“Another initiative to increase access to information for Malawians is the provision of affordable internet services. To accomplish that, my Administration successfully negotiated for the 75 % reduction on the lower volume bundles and the Pay As You Go (PayGo) rates by Airtel Malawi Plc. and TNM Plc.

“In the coming year, we will be implementing Phase II of the National Fibre Backbone Project, which will further reduce data landing costs,” said Chakwera.

The president’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) was titled ‘fixing the systems to deliver long term priorities and diffuse short term pressures’ at the opening of the 5th meeting in the 49th session of Parliament and the 2022 / 2023 budget meeting Thursday in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

Chakwera also promised to pursue a governance digitalization agenda with greater focus in this coming year.

President Chakwera announced that his administration has earmarked 16 schools, 2 markets, 2 airports, and hospitals for free public WI-FI service.

“Aside from adding digitalization to the portfolio of the Ministry of Information, my administration just completed the installation of equipment for Local Area Networks (LANs) in fourteen buildings at Capital Hill.

“This is in addition to the National Data Centre being constructed in Lilongwe to harmonize all critical systems of MDAs,” said the president.

