Chakwera says Mutharika should start packing: ‘Bye-bye, DPP, bye-bye’

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has declared it is a national priority to overthrow, through the ballot, the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and has told President Peter Mutharika to “start packing”, showing confidence that he would be able to defeat the incumbent in the May 21 2019 presidential elections.

“Well, start packing. It’s time to be evicted at Kamuzu Palace,” said Chakwera in his address on Times Television after he failed to address a public rally in Blantyre following heavy downpour.

Chakwera said Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) policies have not helped the Malawian people.

“DPP has guided Malawi in the wrong direction, and it’s time for MCP to develop the country,” he said.

Chakwera also dismissed what President Mutharika said that the MCP government did nothing to develop the country during its 31-year rule in one party state.

“Malawians, can this be true? Let us make a correction here because everyone can testify that MCP laid a solid foundation for national development.

“Everyone can see for himself or herself what MCP did when it was in power,” said Chakwera.

The leader of opposition said when ruling party members and everyone fall sick, they seek medical attention from Kamuzu Central Hospital and other medical facilities built by MCP administration.

“At the hospital, if you are treated or assisted by a doctor trained at Kamuzu College of Nursing you should know that it is MCP that built that [school],” he said.

He continued: “If today, you are proud of a degree you obtained from an institution of higher learning such as Chancellor College, the Polytechnic or Luanar (Lilongwe University of Agriculture Natural Resources), among others, where you either received your degrees or you sent your children or wards to.

“If you see multi-story building in Blantyre such as Delamere, Chayamba, Development House, Mount Soche Hotel, Ryalls Hotel, or Capital Hill in Lilongwe and Police Headquarters.

“If you have ever stayed in affordable houses in residential estates in Nkolokosa, Kanjedza, in Blantyre and Area 18, Falls Estate in Lilongwe, Mzilawayingwe in Mzuzu and many more areas. It is the MCP that built all these.”

He said even the President is staying in State residences build by MCP regime, including official Kamuzu Palace and Sanjika.

“So, as the President occupies himself with giving beers to the youth, he should not forget that even the roads he is using to ferry their party supporters were constructed by MCP. He shouldn’t forget that the airports he uses to travel abroad, but he fails to maintain them to the extent of leaking and drenching travelers, were built by MCP. Therefore, I wish to advise you, my fellow Malawians, to be taken or deceived by these people.

“I would like to advise DPP to leave us alone. Spare us the castigation. You may continue castigating your breakaway group. But don’t involve MCP in your castigations,” Chakwera said.

Chakwera, accompanied by his deputy Sidik Mia, said the DPP administration is a government that has to go on grounds that it is dishonest, incompetent, clueless, recalcitrant, abusive, violent, divisive, wasteful and secretive.

“The next government will be formed by MCP because Malawians are tired of voting for parties with manifestos full of empty and broken promises,” said Chakwera.

But DPP spokesperson Nicholas Dausi said since Chakwera lost the 2014 poll, he is a “very angry man” that he has not spoken anything good about the DPP administration.

“The man has specialised in insulting the President [Peter Mutharika]. We are, actually, not surprised with his outbursts. He is very angry and has hatred for our President.

“He wanted to be President yesterday, unfortunately, he will not be. Let him insult us, but Malawians know Chakwera is a total failure. The people will judge him,” Dausi said.

Malawi will hold tripartite elections in May next year to elect the President and Vice-President, 193 members of Parliament and 462 ward councillors.

