Chakwera to announce  new Malawi cabinet on Wednesday – Spokesperson

March 29, 2021 Wanga Gwede - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

President Lazarus Chakwera will name his new cabinet  by Wednesday March 31, 2021, the presidential spokesman has disclosed.

State House Press Secretary, Brian Banda confirmed the development on Monday in Lilongwe during the weekly State House brief.

“I can independently confirm that in the next two days President Chakwera will announce his cabinet,” said Banda  responding to a question from a journalist.

The new cabinet follows a performance assessment that the president subjected the ministers to. Initially, Chakwera had said that his cabinet would be on a five months probation after the appointment but later extended the period to the end of the first quarter of this year.

Meanwhile, the Malawi leader  will be hosting former president of Nigeria Olusegun Obasanjo and former Prime Minister of Ethiopia Hailemariam Boshe on Wednesday this week.

