Chakwera to attend EU-AU summit in Brussels, Belgium, before proceed to another meeting in Geneva

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera is expected to attend the sixth European Union -African Union (EU-AU) Summit scheduled to take place in Brussels, Belgium, from February 17-18, 2022.

Chakwera will then proceed to Geneva for another meeting on health-related issues.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nancy Tembo, who was accompanied by Ministers of Health and Information and Digitilisation, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda and Gospel Kazako, respectively, announced the news at a joint press briefing in Lilongwe.

They said Chakwera will attend the EU-AU summit in his capacity as the chairperson for Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) and as Malawi’s Head of State.

“The President’s participation at the summit has been made possible with funding from the EU themselves,” said Tembo.

Tembo said the President will use his time in Brussels to lobby for support towards relief effort to mitigate the devastating effects of tropical storm Ana in the region.

She further said there are six agenda items, which will be discussed during the summit. They include climate change and green energy transformation, peace and security, agriculture sustainability, education and culture, health as well as Covid-19 response.

She added that President Chakwera will also meet the United States of America (USA)-based Phillip Morris, a tobacco buying company officials, to discuss on tobacco buying and how Malawi is tackling the issues regarding child labour.

Most international tobacco companies require producing nations like Malawi to end child labour in tobacco.

Tembo said also said the president will be engaged in sideline line meetings to discuss issues that will benefit the country.

EU is the major development partner in Malawi.

Explaining on Geneva trip, Kandodo Chiponda said Global Fund support extension to Malawi will take a big role.

“The president will discuss with the Fund on the extension of the funding which ends in 2024,” she said.

Chiponda said Global Fund supports malaria, tuberculosis and HIV and Aids as well as Covid-19 response in the country.

On his part, Kazako said President Chakwera has taken another mode of developing the country, stressing that there are tangible developments, which the President is delivering.

Kazako said despite challenges like Covid-19 and Cyclone Ana, which have largely affected the country, there is hope in the Tonse administration and the partners on the recovery plan.

