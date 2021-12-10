Chakwera to visit Botswana on SADC tour of duty

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera, who is the current Chairperson of the Southern

African Development Community (SADC), will visit the SADC Secretariat Headquarters in Gaborone, Botswana on Monday, December 13th 2021 for a tour of duty.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Malawi announced President Chakwera’s trip to Botswana through a statement.

Barbara Lopi, Head of Communications and Public Relations Unit, SADC Secretariat said in a statement announcing Chakwera’s visit.

“President Chakwera will arrive in Gaborone on 12th December 2021, for a working visit and will be received by the Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation Hon. Dr Lemogang Kwape on behalf of His Excellency Dr Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, the President of the Republic of Botswana.”

Lopi said President Chakwera will on Tuesday, 14th December 2021, pay a courtesy call to President Masisi.

President Chakwera became the Chairperson of SADC on 17th August 2021 during the 41st SADC Summit of Heads of States and Government that was held in Lilongwe, Malawi.

The SADC Secretariat Headquarters publicist said it is customary that Chairpersons of SADC visit the SADC Secretariat Headquarters during their tenure to appreciate the work done by the Secretariat in facilitating the SADC regional integration agenda and to provide guidance on the Secretariat’s implementation of SADC Programmes.

“The SADC Chairperson will be appraised on the status of implementation of SADC

Programmes, decisions, and the 41st SADC Summit theme, Bolstering Productive Capacities in the Face of COVID 19 Pandemic for Inclusive, Sustainable Economic and Industrial Transformations,” said Lopi.

The statement signed by Lopi further reads: “The SADC Chairperson will also interact with the SADC Secretariat staff, provide guidance, and sign SADC legal instruments.

The SADC Chairperson oversees the highest level of the governance structure of SADC, and among others, has the overall mandate of providing policy direction, and controlling

the functions of SADC.

SADC is a 16 Member States multi-country organisation, which was established in 1980.

The mission of The mission of SADC is to promote sustainable and equitable economic growth and socio-economic development through efficient, productive systems, deeper cooperation.

Also, SADC promotes integration, good governance and durable peace and security; so that the region emerges as a competitive and effective player in international relations and the world economy.

