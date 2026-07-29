Chakwera under siege as MCP factions demand new leader for 2030

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has been thrown into fresh turmoil as senior figures, long‑time loyalists and parliamentary leaders intensify pressure on Lazarus Chakwera to step aside and allow a new leader to take the party into the 2030 General Election.

Chakwera, who lost the 2025 presidential race to Democratic Progressive Party leader Peter Mutharika, is facing growing calls to “pass the torch” after months of internal discontent.

Party insiders say cracks are widening as Chakwera continues to cling to power, despite accusations that his extended stay is fuelling factional battles.

The latest blow comes from presidential hopeful Alex Major, who has demanded an emergency convention to elect new leaders and warned MCP against tampering with its constitution to extend Chakwera’s tenure.

Major said rewriting the rules to benefit one individual would be a betrayal of the party’s democratic principles, insisting the next convention must allow an open contest for the presidency.

His remarks add fuel to a succession fight that has raged since MCP’s defeat on 16 September 2025.

While one camp wants Chakwera to remain party president despite serving his two constitutional terms, Major’s faction has repeatedly challenged his legitimacy and pushed for urgent elections.

The MCP National Executive Committee (NEC) recently resolved to retain Chakwera, but dissent is mounting.

Southern Region deputy chair Dennis Nathumba said Chakwera’s reported intention to run again in 2030 is unconstitutional, recalling how delegates rejected John Tembo’s attempt to secure a third term in 2013.

Political scientist Boniface Dulani said the dispute boils down to respecting term limits, which exist to prevent dictatorship and refresh leadership.

He argued that if Chakwera’s term has expired, the democratic path is for him to step aside and allow renewal.

Analyst George Chaima described Major’s challenge as significant but noted that Chakwera still controls the party machinery, giving him an advantage in the power struggle.

Both MCP secretary general Richard Chimwendo Banda spokesperson Jessie Kabwil declined to comment.

Meanwhile, the High Court has ordered MCP to hold fresh district and regional elections within 12 months, a ruling that could reshape the delegate base and determine who gets to vote at the next convention — a development that may dramatically alter the party’s internal balance of power.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :