Chakwera urges MCP youth  to ‘step up and claim your future’ in Malawi 2019 polls

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera on Friday told the party youth they need to stop being political bystanders and be actively involved in the country’s decision-making process, saying they should “step up” and register to vote to prevent being “held back” by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Chakwera said the youths forms the integral part of any organisation including the government-in-waiting, MPC, urging them to “claim your future.”

He was speaking to scores of party youths on Friday who had a solidarity March in Lilongwe as part of a two- day conference which started on Thursday at the party’s headquarters.

The group dressed in party’s red t-shirts marched from Shearer in Area 15 using roundabout along Chilambula road before joining Kamuzu Central Hospital roundabout connecting to the sanctuary in the city center and were welcomed by Chakwera on their arrival at the party’s headquarters.

Chakwera aged the youths to embrace four corner stones of the party which are loyalty, obedient, discipline and honest as they go on the campaign trail.

“Go and work hard for the party, we rely on you,” said Chakwera after he conference which was the first of its kind and had drawn over 1 000 youths from all the 193 constituencies.

He said MCP is ready to take Malawians to another level because it has in the pipeline a national development plan which can be ascribed to by everyone.

MCP Youth Director Richard William Chimwendo Banda told reporters that the conference was organised to tackle critical issues concerning the youths.

“You are aware that youths are leaders of today not tomorrow meaning that they play critical role in strengthening the party in fact they are pillars of the party,” said Chimwendo Banda.

MCP leader pledged to have young people trained in various competences and make them a driving force of the economic development when elected to power.

“Let us invest education in the youth and have people who can make decisions based on knowledge so that they are not oppressed or deliberately put in the dark those that do not know anything,” he said.

Chakwera, who is also leader of opposition in Parliament, was wearing a green t-shirt with a red beret as he met the MCP youth.

