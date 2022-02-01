Chakwera visits tropical Cyclone victims in Chikhwawa

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera on Monday had an aerial view of the extent of damage done by tropical Cyclone Ana when he flew over Chikhwawa and parts of Nsanje in a helicopter, areas hit hard by the cyclone.

Government says at least 32 people have been killed by the cyclone which triggered floods and 20 others are still missing as thousands have been displaced.

President Chakwera saw for himself victims of the cyclone who lack food and other basic things in life.

He has since assured the people of Nsanje and Chikwawa of government support in response to the Cyclone Ana triggered floods that have affected the two districts.

Dr Chakwera also highlighted that government will expedite all necessary arrangements to repair the M1 Road which has been cut by flooding water at Kanjedza in Chikwawa.

At Thabwa camp, Chakwera said: “The magnitude of the disaster is the worst of its kind in Malawi. These are the direct effects of climate change.

“Parliament will be meeting soon. The budget will include allocations for rebuilding the nation from the impact of the floods.”

The President then called on development partners to assist the country as it grapples with the effects of Tropical Cyclone Ana.