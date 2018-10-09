Chakwera vows MCP will block vote-rigging in Malawi 2019 polls:  ‘Will of the people will not be subverted’

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera has made a commitment to work towards blocking any possibility of the May 21 2019 Tripartite elections being rigged in favour of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Chakwera speaking on whistle-stop tour at Mzimba-Luwelezi on Tuesday said the electorate have every reason to fear rigging could happen as it has manifested itself in the past, but challenged that they are well prepared to block any scheme to rig the elections.

“We are not laying down we will block any rigging attempts, this time around we are well equipped to stop anyone from subverting the will of the people,” he said to the large gathering.

“There will be no rigging on May 21 2019. You should go and vote peacefully,” he stressed in speech broadcast live on Times Radio.

“God will not allow his children in Malawi to continue to suffer, they have rigged this far and no further,” he said in a speech he combined Tumbuka and Chichewa.

There have been assertions that DPP allegedly rigged the May 20 2014 Tripartite Elections which saw President Peter Mutharika—with Saulos Chilima as running mate—winning by 36 percent. MCP’s hawker finished second with 27 percent.

Joyce Banda who lost the presidency in 2014 elections also is on record to have accused a DPP of infiltrating and hacking the electronic system, which transmits the results to the headquarters of Malawi Electoral Commission’s (MEC).

Chakwera said he is aware that DPP manipulated the results of the 2014 elections but warned that a thief has only 40 days and that those rigging schemers 40 days had literally run out.

The MCP president also maintained that the country needs serious strategies to get rid of the wanton theft of public resources.

