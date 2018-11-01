Chakwera’s prayers for Malawi Queens strength

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera on Tuesday prayed together with Malawi Queens netball team on their return from Fast5 Netball World Series in Melbourne, Australia where they finished on fourth position out of six teams which competed.

Chakwera, who is also leader of Opposition in Parliament, who boarded the same plane with the Queens, on arrival at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe, blessed and congratulated the team.

He then prayed with them for more strength ahead of next year’s World Netball Championship in England.

Chakwera praised God for the team’s exploits at Fast5 and their safe journey back home.

Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development, Francis Kasaila, MCP member of Parliament Jessie Kabwila—in her capacity as Chairperson of Women’s Caucus in Parliament—and a handful of netball lovers welcomed the team.

Kabwila also offered words of encouragement to the players, saying: “The Queens have performed beyond our expectations. If we invest more in the team, they can do better.”

At the Fast5, the Queens beat England and South Africa but lost to Jamaica, New Zealand and Australia (twice). The Queens finished on sixth place at last year’s competition.

The Queens trained for 10 days ahead of the tournament in Australia. The team is without a sponsor after Rach Family Trust’s failed deal.

