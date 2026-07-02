Changalume Barracks win Malawi military drill competition for second successive year

Changalume Barracks has claimed victory at the Malawi Armed Forces’ annual drill competition for the second year running, topping a six-unit contest held over two days at the MAFCO military school in Salima.

The unit scored 1,356.65 points out of a possible 1,550, finishing ahead of five rival barracks to retain its title at the closing ceremony of the competition.

Major General Lackson Phiri, the Commander of the Malawi Army, said competitions of this kind played a vital role in maintaining discipline and fostering unity within the armed forces.

Major Dalitso Jimmy Jeseman, one of the leaders of Changalume’s drill team, said the victory was the result of three months of dedicated preparation.

“This result means a great deal to us,” he said. “We have been working towards this for months.”

Chirumba Barracks finished in second place, with the Malawi Navy taking third.

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