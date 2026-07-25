Chaponda ‘clashed with Cabinet colleagues’ over diplomatic postings scandal

Malawi’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party is facing fresh internal turmoil after Foreign Affairs Minister George Chaponda reportedly clashed with strongman Deputy Minister of Homeland Security Norman Chisale and another Cabinet minister over a row-hit round of diplomatic appointments.

According to a memo said to have been sent by Chaponda to President Peter Mutharika, the recent appointments failed to follow established procedure — with career officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sidelined and accountants left off the list for several diplomatic missions, breaking with long-standing practice.

Instead, sources say, key overseas posts were filled with relatives, political allies and party loyalists, while experienced Foreign Affairs personnel were overlooked entirely.

The memo is said to accuse Chisale and another Minister of overstepping their authority by making appointments and recommendations without input from the minister actually responsible for foreign affairs.

Chaponda only learned of the appointments after the list became public — leaving him blindsided over decisions affecting his own ministry’s diplomatic missions.

The fallout has reportedly created confusion within Malawi’s diplomatic representation abroad, with missions left uncertain over staffing and leadership.

President Mutharika is understood to have responded by directing Chaponda to correct the irregularities identified in the appointments process.

Corrective measures reportedly include replacing some politically-appointed figures with career Foreign Affairs officials, and ensuring accountants are properly appointed in line with existing guidelines.

The row is also said to have temporarily cost Chaponda his standing with senior figures in government, with sources suggesting he was briefly removed from the front bench seating arrangement in Parliament as a result of the dispute — before the decision was quietly reversed once the circumstances came to light.

Revisions to the diplomatic appointments are understood to be underway, in line with established procedures.

The episode is likely to expose deepening divisions within the ruling party over how key government appointments are handled, and the extent of influence individual ministers wield over decisions affecting other portfolios.

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