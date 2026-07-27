Cheat lover stabbed to death  after husband returns early to catch wife in bed with secret lover

A love cheat has been knifed to death after his secret lover’s husband walked in on the pair having sex in the marital bed — sparking a brutal, bloody revenge attack.

Jafali M’bwana, 29, has now been arrested and charged over the killing of 23-year-old Sumaila Aubrey, who was found stabbed multiple times after the shock discovery in Mangochi.

Cops confirmed the horror unfolded on the night of 25 July at Stambuli Village, in the area of Traditional Authority Chimwala.

Mangochi Police PRO Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi revealed how the tragic love triangle exploded into deadly violence, after Aubrey — who was said to be in a secret romance with M’bwana’s wife — sneaked round to see his lover, wrongly believing her husband was safely tucked away for the night in Lilongwe.

But in a dramatic twist of fate, M’bwana unexpectedly arrived home around midnight — and caught the pair in the act.

“M’bwana is alleged to have produced a knife and stabbed Aubrey several times in the chest. The injured man fled the house but collapsed a short distance away, where he succumbed to his injuries,” Daudi said.

The gruesome scene was later stumbled upon by a passerby, who found Aubrey’s body lying in a pool of blood. The horrified witness alerted the village headman, who swiftly reported the killing to Chilipa Police Unit.

A postmortem later confirmed Aubrey had bled to death as a direct result of the vicious stabbing.

M’bwana, from Bonongwe Village, T/A Chilipa in Mangochi District, has since been charged under Section 209 of the Penal Code in connection with the killing.

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