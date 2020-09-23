Chichewa should be referred to as Chinyanja: Lost History Foundation petitions Malawi govt
Lost History Foundation has asked the Malawi government that Chichewa should be referred to as Chinyanja and declare all local languages as national languages as opposed to the current scenario where ‘Chinyanja’ is taken as the main language.
The Foundation wants languages such as Yao, Lhomwe, Sena, Tonga, Lambya, Ngonde and Ngoni to be national languages.
This is contained in a petition delivered to the Minister of Civic Education and National Unity Timothy Mtambo.
“As you may agree, languages are integral to development of anynation. There is a huge chunk of cultural knowledge and values which can only be expressed through indigenous languages.
“This information is at the brink of extinction due to the suppression of other indigenous languages in Malawi,” reads in part the petition signed by the Foundation’s executive director Conleith Selenje.
The petition is asking the ministry to review the impact of Malawi government’s policy directive of 1968 on indigenous languages.
The Foundation says in its petition that after independence in 1964, the most common language in Malawi was chinyanja but four years later, government implemented a policy directive to change the name to become Chichewa and made it the only compulsory national language in schools.
“Indigenous languages spoken in Malawi should be officially recognised as national languages at par with Chichewa.
“They should be taught in schools and students should select among the subjects which languages to learn at school,” adds the petition.
Mtambo acknowledged the petition and said the matter needs discussions, saying he will have an audience with Lost History Malawi and let Malawians debate the issue.
Minister Mtambo, I urge you not to waste your time on this, as it is only promoting tribalism. All other languages are spoken in their respective districts but chichewa unites us all. These guys just want to make a name for themselves. Hounerable Minister, crack your head on changing people’s mind set to stop being tribalistic – like these ones or to stop people relaying on Government to sort out all their problems out of laziness etc. I rest my case.
We also need to redefine many things in Chichewa or Chinyanja. For example, do we really have “R” or we simply have “L” only? Just thinking aloud.
There’s a lot of sense in this.
Students will be given a chance to study a language such as Sena or learn a language like Tumbuka as we do with French 💪🏿🇲🇼
Is it a lot of sense or a lot of nonsense? Kenako this guy will tell you, you have lost your history because you are not leaving in a cave or yo are not wearing hides, nkhwamba, chingaa etc and you will agree blindly. There are better more pressing issues to do than this rubbish. All languages in Malawi are freely spoken.
Zopusa basi. Who complains about this? The Chewas who migrated from the lake Districts which are Dedza and Salima to the south were referred to as Anyanja in districts they came. We can as well say that Chichawa should replace Chiyao. In 21st century people are still thinking backwards. Let’s be talking about development that was killed by DPP and udf. Have you seen complaining about being called Mchewa.
It’s not a matter of who complained but a matter of self realisation and imporwment..this helps build self values which coincides with development u mentioned…if u don’t know who u are u can’t reach ur highest potential..
This guy looks like a professor! Just younger.
LOST HISTORY FOUNDATION???? What the fuck is that? Don’t push your luck now, or may be I should say that you are asking for too much! You so called Osman – must know that your wishful thinking is a non starter if you want to distort the history of the Chewa people. Chichewa is a language of the Chewa people. And it happened to be a national language because the Chewa people are the largest group in Malawi by far and were scattered all over Malawi and made Chichewa widely spoken. That is why the Ngwazi saw it fit to… Read more »
The language spoken by Yao is called ChiYao, that spoken by the Tumbuka is called ChiTumbuka, Sena is Chisena. Why shouldn’t a language spoken by Chewa not be called Chichewa? This writer will later ask that all the Chewas be called Nyanja or be added to his tribe. I see his hatred toward the Chewa tribe. I have no problem in making his language national as long it qualifies national status. Leave our language and tribe intact