Chief’s shame: Malemia faces lengthy jail term after defiling teen

Disgraced Senior Chief Malemia is facing the very real prospect of rotting in a prison cell after being convicted of defiling a teenage girl — and then helping her get rid of the baby.

The once-respected traditional leader was found guilty at the Magistrates’ Court in Zomba, in a case that has left the community reeling.

Now Malemia is staring down the barrel of a life sentence, after magistrate Elijah Daniels confirmed defilement of a minor carries the maximum penalty of life behind bars, while the abortion charge alone could see him locked up for a further 14 years.

State prosecutor Josephine Chigawa said she was satisfied with the guilty verdict and has been given 14 days to file paperwork setting out just how long the fallen chief should spend behind bars.

Both sides have been ordered to submit their sentencing documents by 24 July — and if prosecutors push for a punishment beyond the Magistrates’ Court’s own sentencing limit of 21 years, the case will be booted up to the High Court, paving the way for an even tougher sentence.

Incredibly, the chief’s own lawyer, Patrick Debwe, was a no-show in court — leaving Malemia to face the damning verdict without his defence team by his side.

Sentencing is now looming, with the disgraced chief’s fate hanging in the balance.

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