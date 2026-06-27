Chihana headlines DPP’s final push in tense Bwaila showdown

Aford president and Second Vice President Enock Chihana is set to headline the final stretch of the Lilongwe Bwaila by‑election campaign, as senior figures from the DPP converge on Chinsapo for a high‑profile finale.

The by‑election, slated for 30 June, has turned the constituency into a political pressure cooker.

The blue alliance of DPP and Aford is expected to close its campaign on 27 June at Chisomo Idea Ground — with Chihana’s appearance signalling a show of senior‑level coordination as the race tightens.

Sports Minister Alfred Gangata, who has faced weeks of speculation over his visibility in Central Region activities, confirmed he will host the delegation.

His role, however, appears more backstage than front‑line, with attention firmly shifting to the heavyweight arrivals.

The contest pits DPP‑allied candidate Mike Chimzukila against MCP’s Precious Kabambe, in what observers describe as a closely watched test of political strength.

Joining Chihana at the rally will be a cast of senior figures from the alliance, including Local Government Minister Ben Phiri, known for his fiery public appearances, and Gender Minister Mary Navicha, whose rallies often draw energetic crowds.

Regional Governor David Kambalame and other senior officials are also expected.

The high‑level turnout underscores the alliance’s determination to close the campaign with maximum visibility — and to project unity at a moment when political speculation has been swirling.

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