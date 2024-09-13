Chihana opens convention, apologizes to Malawians for being involved in Tonse Alliance.

President of Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) Enock Chihana has instilled hope in the hearts of Malawians by underlining that his party is ready to govern. Chihana further took a radical route by apologizing to Malawians for being involved in the formulation of Tonse Alliance which he says has made this country worse.

Opening the convention in Lilongwe today, Chihana said the current government is confused and lost as corruption has become a deadly disease like cancer which is killing the country.

He says Presidency has become a personal entitlement not a service as people are struggling to ends meet.

He has therefore urged all Malawians that, as a country, we need to come together and reflect where we are coming, where we are now and where were we are going to make this country prosperous.

“I want to apologize to all Malawians for being part of enforcing the alliance which at the end it has yielded problems, now it’s time to forge ahead as next year we are going into government.

“Our fellow parties, UTM, UDF, DPP, PP we are together and we are making this a success,” Chihana says.

He further highlighted issues of food security, high levels of inflation as the country is sitting at a MK15.1 trillion debts as sad developments and this is making the country at a stagnant level.

“When we are voted into government we will make sure to put good strategies that will help to eradicate poverty in this country and remove a donor dependency syndrome,” he said.

Chihana has therefore open the convention proceedings.

The convention is held under the theme; “Honouring our Legacy Streathening our Determination Securing our Future,”.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!