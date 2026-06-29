Chihana steps in again as Mutharika sidelines Ansah

President Peter Mutharika’s decision to dispatch Second Vice‑President Enoch Chihana to yet another high‑level Sadc engagement has not gone unnoticed in Lilongwe. For the second time in a week, Chihana — leader of the Alliance for Democracy and long‑time political ally of Mutharika — has been handed a regional brief that would, in more conventional times, fall to the First Vice‑President, Jane Ansah.

The Office of the Second Vice‑President confirmed that Chihana will represent Malawi at the Extraordinary Summit of Sadc Heads of State and Government, chaired virtually by South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa.

It follows his role last week chairing the Extraordinary Sadc Troika Summit in Lilongwe while Mutharika was on a private visit to South Africa.

For Chihana, the back‑to‑back assignments mark a notable elevation — a quiet but unmistakable signal of presidential confidence. For Ansah, they underline a familiar pattern: the First Vice‑President once again passed over in favour of a figure whose political ties to Mutharika are warmer, more dependable, and less encumbered by the constitutional sensitivities that have historically complicated the vice‑presidential office.

Officialdom insists nothing is amiss. The Office of the President and Cabinet maintains that delegating to ministers — or, now, to Chihana — is simply a matter of cost and administrative discretion.

“The Vice‑Presidency is, by its nature, a delegated office,” OPC spokesperson Focus Maganga said, adding that adjustments should not be read as signs of discord.

Yet the optics are hard to ignore. Chihana’s sudden prominence on the regional stage suggests a president leaning on a trusted political partner rather than the formal hierarchy.

Ansah, once expected to be the natural deputy for such engagements, now watches from the wings as Chihana becomes the face of Malawi’s diplomacy.

In Malawi’s ever‑subtle political theatre, Mutharika’s choice of envoy speaks louder than any official reassurance.

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