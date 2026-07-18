Chikangawa crash mystery: Parliamentary probe targets General Msonthi’s testimony

The Parliamentary Committee investigating the Chikangawa plane crash is still seeking to meet General John Msonthi to obtain his testimony before proceeding to the second phase of the inquiry scheduled for August.

Committee Chairperson Walter Nyamilandu told the media that the committee failed to meet General Msonthi in recent days because he was attending a funeral.

Nyamilandu said the testimony from Msonthi is considered crucial, especially as the committee prepares to focus on aviation-related aspects of the investigation in its next phase.

The committee’s interest in hearing from Msonthi follows testimony from Moses Nthakomwa, a close associate of former Vice President the late Saulos Chilima, who told the inquiry that he heard from Msonthi that the aircraft had been found on the evening of the day it went missing.

“The information from General Msonthi is important as we move into the second phase of our work, which will focus more on the aircraft itself,” Nyamilandu said.

He said the inquiry is expected to resume, possibly during the second week of August after Parliament resumes its sitting, adding that Parliament has assured the committee that funds are available to facilitate the continuation of the investigation.

The inquiry was established to investigate circumstances surrounding the aircraft accident in Chikangawa Forest that claimed the lives of former Vice President Saulos Chilima and eight other people on June 10, 2024. The aircraft went missing while travelling from Lilongwe to Mzuzu before its wreckage was discovered in Chikangawa Forest days later.

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