Chilima charges at Mutharika and Muluzi, says DPP-UDF alliance ‘rooted in trabalism’

Vice-President Saulos Chilima has branded the electoral alliance between the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) as the worst enemy of State for being rooted in “hatred, tribalism and regionalism.”

Chilima—who fell out with President Peter Mutharika and quit DPP in June 2018 to form UTM Party and challenged his political mentor in the disputed May 21 2019 presidential election— said this at a televised news conference on Monday ahead of this week’s presidential nomination to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

He confirmed the presidential tickcet of himself and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera for the grand opposition alliance.

But Chilima accused President Peter Mutharika of being in cohorts with former president Bakili Muluzi for political dynasty.

“My fellow Malawians, the DPP-UDF alliance is an alliance rooted in hatred. It is analliance rooted in tribalism and regionalism. It is an alliance dreamt by the former president [Muluzi] who simply cannot let go. He profits from our stagnation,” said Chilima.

Apparently the MCP-UTM alliance which also incorporates other parties including the People’s Party (PP) led by another former president Joyce Banda.

In his remarks, Chilima went ballistic against the President, saying the current state of affairs in the country portrays a picture that Mutharika’s 40 years stay in one of the most progressive democracies, the United States where he was a law professor, were “a sure waste.”

Said Chilima: “I say so because you cannot stay in that liberal democracy for four decades and come back to Malawi and still submit to the belief that only your tribesmen are deserving your trust and assistance.

“You cannot read law at a top law school and teach law at a respected university in America and come back to Malawi and unleash violence and hatred on your fellow countrymen. That is simply tragic.”

The Vice President lamented that epochal events of bravery by those manning the state institutions charged with the defence of the country’s democracy have been followed by destructive and selfish actions of yet another set of similarly placed men and women who do not share the common cause for a better Malawi, but only have themselves, their families and cronies to look after.

“My fellow Malawians, the latter are enemies of the nation. They are enemies of the people of Malawi. And today, in this country, Prof. Peter Mutharika and his henchmen who intend to remain in power by all means necessary are such enemies of the people of Malawi,” said Chilima.

However, Chilima saluted Malawians for demonstrating bravery in facing the incessant onslaught on the country’s democracy allegedly unleashed by DPP.

Chilima cited the unrelenting street protests by concerned citizens who sought electoral justice only to face a barrel of the gun by security forces sent by the regime.

He charged that the DPP-UDF alliance was formed to promote politics of families.

Chilima alleged that Mutharika’s political ideology revolves around violence and tribal hegemony.

“We must all refuse to be party to this nonsense. We must all take part in pushing against this. There is no relenting. If Mutharika says he is going to push forward without us fighting back, then he should think twice,” said Chilima.

The DPP and UDF are yet to respond to the statement.

