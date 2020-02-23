Chilima chides nepotism in Malawi government

Reinstated Malawian Vice President Salous Chilima has rebuked tribalism and nepotism apparent in government job recruitments and appointments in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration, saying the vice is evil and a recipe for civil war in the country.

Chilima spoke to a huge crowd that thronged Masintha ground in Lilongwe on Sunday to attend his first political rally for his UTM Party after victory at the Constitutional Court where he was first petitioner in the presidential election case that went in favour of the petitioners.

The UTM Party leader said he is concerned that tribalism and nepotism has become so entrenched in the country such that the country is heavily divided on tribe and regional lines.

“Tribilism has reached levels never experienced in the country before. Malawians are a peace loving and united people but others today feel sidelined in activities of government. Civil strifes start because of carelessness of leaders and those in power,” said Chilima.

He accused the DPP of practising nepotism with one appointment after another and pray that practise should stop in a country whose tribe sensitivities simmers and can erupt with enough provocation.

Chilima also heaped praises on UTM lawyers and witnesses at the presidential eledtion petition case, saying their courage helped the country get justice from the courts.

He singled out UTM witness Mirriam Gwalidi and Anthony Bendulo who was witness for the second petitioner, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera, for their courage and exposing systematic irregularities in the 2019 polls.

“Our witnesses gave the truth while witnesses from the other side (respondents) presented lies as evidence. Others even sweated in court,” said Chilima in apparent reference to Chief Elections Officer for Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), Sam Alfandika.

Chilima said UTM will maintain its 2019 manifesto in the fresh polls as it contained aspirations of majority of Malawians.

He then took time to highlight some of the main issues in the manifesto such as mega farms, three meals per day, one million jobs, cheap fertilizer and upkeep for the elderly.

Chilima announced that he will hold similar rallies in Mzuzu next week, then Njamba in Blantyre the other week as well as Zomba.

UTM launched its party at the same Masintha ground on 21 July, 2018.

