Chilima gives BWB October 2 deadline to improve water supply

Vice-President Saulos Chilima has given Blantyre Water Board (BWB) management 30 days to address the endemic problem of dry taps in Malawi’s commercial capital, Blantyre and its environs.

Chilima, who met with the BWB management as he continues with engaging parastals on Public Reforms, said it is unacceptable that people should stay for two days or a week without water.

In recent weeks, residents of some areas in Blantyre, including Ndirande, Namiyango, part of Kanjedza, Zingwangwa, Machinjiri, Chilobwe and Green Corner have been going days without water supply.

Chilima asked BWB to ensure that by October 2, 2020 erratic water problems in Blantyre should be a thing of the past

The Vice President,, who is also Minister of Economic Planning and Development and Public Sector Reforms, engaged the BWB top management to get clarity on what has led to the Board to regress to the point of incurring K8.9 billion loss in the 2019/20 financial year as presented when he met the utility’s bosses on August 27, 2020.

“As for the water situation in Blantyre, it is completely unacceptable that people should stay two days or even one week without water.

“To this effect, we have resolved and greed that erratic water supply in Blantyre should be a thing of the past effective 2nd October, 2020. This means that we have given management 30 days to fix the problem. The Board has committed to implement this. We have agreed that failure is not an option for this task.

At the previous meeting, the Vice President had requested for clarity on tangible gains on dropped/achieved reform areas; contradiction on non revenue water which

has gone up from 37 percent in 2018/19 to 54 percent in 2019/20; reasons for non revenue water, reasons for loss of MK8.9 billion for 2019/20; road map for the installation of pre-paid meters; and water situation in Blantyre.

Chilima said during the follow-up meeting on Wednesday, they had a candid discussion and they have given each other assignments and tasks to correct the situation in the shortest period possible.

He said in between, every Tuesday before 2nd October when BWB will be required to have resolved the water malaise in the Commercial City, the Board will be sending an update to the Minister of Forestry and Natural Resources, Nancy Tembo.

Apparently, Tembo was present at the meeting.

According to to the vice presindet, Minister Tembo will have to be receiving updates on the strides being taken to ensure that water supply stabilizes before or by 2nd October.

