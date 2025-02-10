Chimwendo Banda Dismisses Age Bill Claims as DPP Propaganda

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Secretary General Richard Chimwendo Banda has dismissed reports suggesting that the government is working on an “Age Bill” aimed at blocking former President Peter Mutharika from contesting in the upcoming presidential election.

Speaking at a political rally in Thambani, Mwanza, Chimwendo Banda accused the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of spreading falsehoods to gain public sympathy and boost Mutharika’s political standing.

“There is no such thing as an Age Bill. We are not afraid of anyone. Let everyone contest; we are ready to campaign and win the next election,” he declared.

He further highlighted the various developmental projects undertaken by President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration, emphasizing that the government remains committed to national progress regardless of political affiliations.

During the rally, Chimwendo Banda urged Malawians to re-elect President Chakwera, stating that his leadership has brought significant improvements to the country.

The event was attended by several high-ranking MCP officials, including Abida Mia, Owen Chomanika, and Moses Kunkuyu.

