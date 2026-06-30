China medical team delivers free specialist care to 30,000 Malawians

The 12th China Medical Team has provided free specialist treatment to more than 30,000 people across Malawi in the past year, in an outreach effort aimed at easing pressure on overstretched public hospitals and improving access to care in rural communities.

At Kabudula Community Hospital, where the team held its latest clinic on Tuesday, team leader Liu Shangwu said the programme offers consultations, diagnosis and treatment across a wide range of disciplines — cardiology, endocrinology, general and paediatric surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, infectious diseases and radiology — all free of charge.

He described the outreach as part of long‑standing health cooperation between Malawi and China, designed to complement government efforts to expand access to specialist care.

For Kabudula staff, the impact was immediate. Deputy officer‑in‑charge Blessings Matope said the arrival of specialists had sharply reduced the hospital’s workload for the day, allowing patients who would normally wait weeks for referrals to be seen on site.

“This outreach has really eased the burden on our staff,” he said. “Many patients who would normally travel to other facilities are being treated here. We are very grateful for this support.”

The clinics do not resolve Malawi’s wider health‑system challenges — chronic staff shortages, limited equipment and long queues remain — but they offer a rare moment when specialist care reaches communities that seldom see it.

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