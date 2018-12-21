China names Malawi star Tabitha Chawinga ‘friendship ambassador’

Star power Malawian female footballer Tabitha Chawinga has been recognised by the Chinese Embassy in Malawi which has named her as  friendship ambassador of the two countries.

The China-based forward, who stars for Jiangsu Suning,  was named at a celebratory dinner which the Chinese embassy organised  for the star in Lilongwe.

China  Ambassador to Malawi, Liu Hongyan said he learnt about Chawinga’s exploits through the media  which motivated him and the embassy to organise the Chinese buffet for her.

“We call her the ambassador of friendship between Malawi and China, not just in the world of football but more,” he said.

He noted that Chawinga is the first Malawians woman football player in China and top notch player.

“Many Chinese now know Malawi because of her,” Liu said.

Chawinga is  among nominees for   the African female Footballer of the Year Award which will be presented  at the function to be held on January 82019 in Dakar, Senegal.

She is  among 15 nominees for the prestigious award.

Chawinga  won the Golden Boot accolade in her debut season in the Chinese top league after  scoring  17 goals, seven goals more than her runner-up, Nigerian forward Asisat Oshoala who is the reigning African Footballer of the Year.

