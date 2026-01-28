Chiradzulu Sons & Daughters Launch Major Tree-Planting Drive to Restore Chiradzulu Mountain

The Chiradzulu Sons & Daughters Association has announced a major tree-planting initiative aimed at restoring Chiradzulu Mountain and promoting environmental sustainability in the district.

The exercise, scheduled for Saturday, 31st January 2026 at 6:00 AM, will take place at Chiradzulu Mountain (GVH Mbalame, TA Mpama) under the theme: “Restoring Chiradzulu Mountain for a Resilient and Sustainable Future.”

Speaking ahead of the event, the Chairman of the group, Mr. Phocas Sikaloka, called upon all sons and daughters of Chiradzulu—both at home and in the diaspora—to donate and actively participate in the initiative.

“This mountain is part of our identity. The levels of deforestation and soil erosion we are witnessing demand urgent action. We are calling on every son and daughter of Chiradzulu to stand up and be counted in restoring our land for future generations,” said Mr. Sikaloka.

The Chairman expressed profound gratitude to Mr. Kamlepo Mussa, owner of Pa Ndunde Farms and a proud son of Chiradzulu, for his generous donation of 20,000 tree seedlings. The donation followed the sharing of the event flier on Facebook by renowned writer Mr. Onjezani Kenani, whose platform amplified the cause and mobilized support.

Mr. Sikaloka also extended appreciation to the Member of Parliament for the constituency where the mountain is located, Hon. Tony Fletcher, for his unwavering support and contribution toward the initiative.

Further recognition was given to the District Commissioner (DC), the Forestry Department, and all local government departments for their technical guidance and institutional backing.

The event’s Official Guest Speaker will be His Worship Jomo, Mayor of Blantyre, underscoring the significance of the initiative beyond district boundaries.

Meanwhile, the Steering Committee Chair, Mr. Bright Beula, is working closely with the Chiradzulu Forestry Department and the District Council to coordinate logistics and ensure the success of the program.

The Chiradzulu Sons & Daughters group was initially formed as a District COVID-19 Response initiative, but has since evolved into a broader development platform. The association now focuses on supporting government efforts and partnering with local leaders—many of whom are themselves sons and daughters of the district—to drive sustainable development in Chiradzulu.

Organizers are optimistic that the 20,000 plus seedlings mark only the beginning of a long-term reforestation and environmental restoration campaign.

For more information, members of the public may contact: +265 999 55 85 42 or +265 994 25 58 14.

