Chiradzulu tanker fire victim named as police continue investigations

Police in Chiradzulu have identified the driver killed in Friday’s fuel tanker fire as Regson Kawerama, 49, from Matope village, Traditional Authority Kapeni, in Blantyre.

According to Chiradzulu police station public relations officer Hubert Mwangoka, the accident occurred when the tanker caught fire after hitting a roadside verge at Chamdimbo, along the Chiradzulu–Phalombe road.

“The tanker, a Howo truck with registration numbers MHG 1866/MHG 4139, belonged to Mount Meru Petroleum Company and was en route from Chiradzulu Boma to Phalombe, loaded with fuel for delivery,” Mwangoka said.

He said Kawerama had failed to negotiate a sharp bend, causing the tanker to overturn and collide with an electric pole.

Police said the impact triggered a fire that trapped him inside the vehicle.

He was rushed to Chiradzulu District Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

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