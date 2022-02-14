Chisale, 3 others cementgate case adjourns to March 29

High Court Judge Redson Kapindu has adjourned to March 29, 2022 a case in which former president Peter Mutharika’s security aide Norman Chisale and two others are answering on the infamous cementgate.

Chisale, former State House director Peter Mukhito and Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) Deputy Director General Roza Mbilizi are accused of fraud, money laundering, abuse of office, smuggling and falsifying documents in the purchase of K5 billion cement.

They are suspected to have used Mutharika’s MRA taxpayer identification pin.

When the court convened on Monday morning for plea taking, the defence lawyer asked for an adjournment, saying the defence team is not ready since the disclosures were served late.

But the state said the confusion on disclosures has come about because the state served the disclosures for Chisale to his former lawyer Gilbert Khonyongwa who has now switched clients and is now representing Chunara.

According to director of public prosecutions Kayuni, while Chisale’s lawyer Fostino Maele may not have the disclosures, Khonyongwa has disclosures for both Chisale and Chunara.

But Khonyongwa objected to Kayuni’s sentiments saying he has not switched clients as he has always represented Chunara in the case.